Hastily-signed Anthony Brown takes on stiff challenge in Bills' preseason finale
To call it a whirlwind may be an understatement.
Less than one week after the Las Vegas Raiders waived Anthony Brown, the New Jersey-born quarterback landed with the Buffalo Bills ahead of the August 24 preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers.
In a span of five days, Brown needed to digest enough of the Bills' system to make himself available for live game action on Saturday. With Josh Allen not dressing and Mitch Trubisky injured, Ben DiNucci, who was signed earlier this month, and Brown are the two available quarterbacks for Buffalo's third exhibition contest.
"It's one heckuva process. I'll say that. Just trying to get all the terms and erase everything that I know from previous playbooks and be on top of everything I need to know for this week's game," said Brown.
The 26-year-old Brown went 1-of-3 passing for 24 yards and ran for 13 yards on five attempts in his lone preseason appearance for the Raiders this summer. He kicked off his NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Baltimore Ravens in 2022 and made two regular season appearances that year.
The former Boston College and Oregon starter engaged in a wide array of preparation methods over his first five days as a Bill.
"Everything works. Notecards, film, talking it out, walking it out. Bunch of different methods, but you gotta use them all in order for them to work," said Brown.
Now, after a crash course with the Bills, Brown has the chance to showcase himself in a live game situation.
