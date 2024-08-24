Sean McDermott explains why Bills' starters aren't playing vs. Panthers
Buffalo Bills' starting quarterback Josh Allen will finish preseason play having attempted only three passes.
For the second week in a row, Allen will remain on the sideline for a Bills exhibition game.
"I didn't play Josh. Again, the reason there was I thought Josh had a really good week of practice," said head coach Sean McDermott following the August 17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. "The conditions, the way it was, I didn't love that. Then, the warmup wasn't a full warmup with the weather the way it was, so I just didn't feel like, in my gut, it was the right thing to do."
As Buffalo hosts the Carolina Panthers for a 1:00 pm ET kickoff on August 24 at Highmark Stadium, the Bills' first-teamer will join Allen on the inactive list in the preseason finale.
"Initially, the plan was to play the 1s this week. Because of the injuries, and the lack of availability, we're gonna take the 1s out, play the other guys. Take a good look at them. It should be a good opportunity for them to put their best foot forward and for us to have a strong evaluation of that part of the roster," said McDermott earlier in the week.
The Bills have been hit hard by injuries at linebacker and safety. Losing All-Pro Matt Milano to a bicep tendon tear has resulted in a ripple effect of sorts. Then, there's backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky's knee sprain that knocked him out of Preseason Game No. 2.
As a reactionary measure, McDermott has been extra cautious with the team's projected Week 1 starters, especially linebacker Terrel Bernard.
"That one was already determined before. To be honest with you, when we lost Matt, we're just where we are at that position right now. I didn't want to expose TB out there," said McDermott after last Saturday's 9-3 victory.
Fortunately for Buffalo, the exhibition season ends tonight.
