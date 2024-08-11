Bills Olympic gold medalist DT reflects on his first-ever football game
Rookies both drafted and undrafted shared something in common in the Buffalo Bills’ 2024 preseason opener against the Chicago Bears: they were each making their respective NFL debut.
Gable Steveson’s situation was a bit unique, however, as the defensive tackle was not only playing his first football game at the professional level—he was playing his first football game at any level.
The 24-year-old inked a three-year deal with the Bills in the 2024 offseason despite never before participating in organized football. He instead came from the ranks of amateur wrestling, establishing himself as one of the most dominant forces in the history of that sport as he constructed an 85-2 collegiate record at the University of Minnesota. He won an Olympic gold medal in freestyle wrestling at the 2020 Tokyo Games, flashing an intriguing skill set predicated on athleticism, strength, and an acute understanding of leverage throughout his wrestling career.
An outspoken advocate of amateur wrestling, Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott wants to be the one to help Steveson translate his skill set from the mat to the gridiron. The rookie had his first opportunity to showcase his skills in the Bills’ preseason opener, playing on roughly 15% of the team’s defensive snaps as he recorded one tackle.
He showed flashes of power and ability as a pass-rusher but struggled against the run, both of which were to be expected of a player with his skillset playing his first organized football game. The defender enjoyed the overall experience, detailing his debut while speaking to reporters after the game.
“My first football game ever, definitely a great time,” Steveson said. “Definitely cool to see all the Buffalo Bills fans come out, not the way we want it to end, but it’s preseason and we’re here to grow and we’re here to get better.
“Exceeded [expectations] a lot. Just the bright lights, the fans, the loud atmosphere, and just people getting after it. That’s what we want to see.”
A player wholly new to the game of football, Steveson’s sole snaps prior to Saturday's game were against Buffalo’s depth offensive linemen. Seeing new faces that presented new schematic ideas and, thus, challenges was a refreshing change of pace for the interior defender.
“You definitely want to see how everybody’s going to play,” Steveson said. “Everybody has different play styles. Definitely not seeing our own practice partners out there and seeing a new group of line that’s out there, that’s definitely going to be something that’s going to help us along the way, especially me being so new to football.”
He’s only been dedicated to the game of football for roughly three months, and thus, it’s difficult to imagine Steveson appearing on the Bills’ initial 53-man roster. That said, he’s perhaps shown more early promise than expected; defensive coordinator Bobby Babich recently told reporters that he was doing a “nice job” in his transition, this after an offseason in which members at all levels of the organization praised his traits and work ethic. Steveson is eager to watch the film from his debut and internalize the proper takeaways, something that will allow him to grow as he continues his adjustment to a new sport.
“Just learning,” Steveson said. “Learning how to play in front of a big crowd, learning how to see different formations. Definitely Chicago brought a new thing that I wasn’t used to, so just go out there and stick to what I know best, and that’s technique and gap integrity and just fundamentals.
“I feel like I did a good job at that, but like I said, there’s always room to grow. We’re just at the bottom of the barrel right now, we have to get to the top.”
