Bills rookie WR Keon Coleman on first career catch: ‘First time for everything’
In a game that the Buffalo Bills will want to quickly wipe from their collective mind, wide receiver Keon Coleman got something crucial out of the way.
The rookie receiver caught his first recognized NFL pass in Buffalo’s ugly 33-6 loss to the Chicago Bears, a second-quarter completion in which he ran a hinge route against zone coverage. The wideout settled into the open space and reeled in the eight-yard pass from backup signal-caller Mitchell Trubisky, moving the chains to continue the drive.
It was one of Coleman’s three targets on the day and sole completion, his other two targets coming later that drive in the end zone. He was concise when describing his feelings regarding his first career catch, telling reporters that hauling in passes is simply his job.
Related: How concerned should we be with Bills’ offensive line after ugly preseason loss?
“It was great,” Coleman said, per The Batavia Daily News’ Alex Brasky. “First time for everything, hoping there’s plenty more . . . I’ve got a job to do. Come in, make plays, and help us win. I’m just eager to do that every day.”
Though this was Coleman’s first live-game action, it wasn’t his first time playing in front of the Buffalo faithful; he got his first taste of the Highmark Stadium crowd during last week’s Return of the Blue & Red scrimmage, likening the fervor the fans displayed on Saturday to the passion they showcased during the practice.
“It was great,” Coleman said. “Kind of got a little feel of that in the Red and Blue game, but it was great to get out there and compete against somebody else.”
The rookie told reporters that the pace of the professional level did not shock him given the energy with which the Bills practice daily; though his playing time in the preseason opener was limited, he’s excited to see additional reps in the coming weeks.
“It was great, it was a little taste,” Coleman said. “I think two drives, but I’m looking forward to everything else that’s going to come in the regular season and the rest of the preseason.”
As Coleman alluded to in his brief post-game scrum, his job in Orchard Park is to make plays, something he’ll be asked to do immediately in a Bills receiving corps that lost Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis in the offseason. The two veterans combined for 241 targets and nearly 2,000 receiving yards last season, with Coleman—who caught 50 passes for 658 yards and 11 touchdowns at Florida State last season—expected to account for a hefty chunk of this vacated production this fall.
Though he didn’t create any splash plays in his debut, he showed that the moment isn’t too big for him, with head coach Sean McDermott noting that he looked “comfortable” after the game. Both he and the Bills hope that his first NFL reception is simply the first of many; he’ll have his next opportunity to put his stamp on Buffalo’s offense in the team’s Week 2 preseason clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers next Saturday.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —