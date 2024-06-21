ESPN thinks Bills should extend overlooked DE this summer
Greg Rousseau was widely viewed as a ‘boom or bust’ prospect throughout 2021’s predraft process, a trait-sy ball of clay with a heap of potential and a bevy of question marks. The defensive end’s promising profile was evident to anyone who turned on a Miami Hurricanes game—the 6-foot-7, 265-pound lineman physically stood head and shoulders above his peers, and if that wasn’t enough to catch your attention, his 15.5 sacks in the 2019 season would’ve quickly done so.
That, however, was really the only notch on his resume; the pass-rusher opted out of the COVID-impacted 2020 collegiate season, giving prognosticators a year to comb through his tape and identify him as a high-upside, but raw defender who may not flawlessly translate to the professional level. The Buffalo Bills opted to take a swing on him in the 2021 NFL Draft, stopping his slide by selecting him with the 30th pick in the first round.
And though Rousseau hasn’t been an unabashed game-wrecker in Buffalo, he definitely falls more into the ‘boom’ portion of his pre-draft descriptor. He’s been a three-year starter in Western New York, showing occasional flashes as a pass-rusher to the tune of 17 career sacks. What’s perhaps been the defender’s most pleasantly surprising attribute is his ability against the run; the athlete played a bevy of positions in high school and didn’t solely focus on the defensive end role until college, making his form and stoutness against the run from day one an unanticipated bonus. He’s tallied 94 run stops throughout his three professional seasons, per PFF, consistently finishing amongst the team leaders in the stat.
Rousseau has two seasons remaining on his rookie deal—the fourth year included on his base contract, and the $13.4 million fifth-year option the Bills recently picked up. That said, given his age (24), ascending nature, and recent pass-rushing production (he tallied a career-high 62 total quarterback pressures last season, per PFF), extending him seems a matter of if, not when for Buffalo. ESPN’s Aaron Schatz feels as though an extension may come as soon as this summer; in a recent article identifying one final move each NFL team should make before training camp, the writer suggested that the Bills ink Rousseau to a long-term extension.
“The Bills' roster doesn't have many clear holes, so it's time to lock up some players in their primes,” Schatz wrote. “Rousseau is an important part of the Bills' pass rush, with five sacks and 34 pressures last season. He is excellent against the run, ranking ninth among edge rushers in average yards per run tackle.”
Buffalo currently has just over $10 million in available cap space, the bulk of that recently freed up thanks to the post-June 1 designation attributed to the mid-March release of Tre’Davious White. The Bills haven’t been significant spenders in the 2024 offseason, as the team more so focused on getting younger and freeing up long-term financial flexibility as opposed to going ‘all in’ with the same core for another campaign.
That said, if ever there were time to flash the cash, a Rousseau extension may be the move to make. He’s already the team’s best defensive lineman and only figures to get better as he physically and mentally matures; signing him now and firmly factoring him into the team’s long-term financial blueprint may ultimately behoove the Bills.
A Rousseau extension seems inevitable. As Schatz suggests, perhaps it’ll come sooner rather than later.