James Cook scores a hat trick and other bold predictions for Bills vs. Texans
The Buffalo Bills have put last week's debacle behind them and have their sights firmly set on their Sunday clash with the 3-1 Houston Texans. A win against the Texans will allow the fans to move on from last week's game and cement Buffalo as one of the best teams in the AFC, a perch they were firmly sat atop at this time last week. It's somewhat surprising the NFL didn't put this game in a prime time slot or even in the late afternoon timeframe given the quality of teams, especially considering the Stefon Diggs vs. Buffalo narrative that has been discussed ad nauseam. Regardless, this should be a terrific game, and each team will look to improve to 4-1. We've got your bold predictions here.
Related: Report: Bills 'could get into the mix' of Davante Adams sweepstakes
Josh Allen scores once in the air and once on the ground, rushes for 50+ yards
Bills quarterback Josh Allen's legs will be a big part of this game. The Texans have a terrific tandem coming off the edge with Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter, as they've combined for 34 pressures thus far this season; they'll look to get after Allen and make it a rough day for him. However, Allen is one of the best in the league at avoiding the sacks and getting out of pressure. Joe Brady may have some designed runs, but this may be a game that necessitates some Allen scrambles; this seems uniquely positioned as a game where the quarterback could reach paydirt both through the air and on the ground, and it's easy to envision him adding 50-plus rushing yards along the way.
James Cook goes for 150+ and three total touchdowns
James Cook will have a big game against the Texans. The third-year back is averaging 4.5 yards per carry this season, and he's slated to go against a Houston defense that's allowing 4.7 yards per attempt (eighth worst in the NFL). This is a recipe for Cook to have a big game, and the Bills' offensive line will look to get back to playing dominant football again after getting embarrassed by the Ravens. Cook goes for 150-plus and three touchdowns against the Texans, one through the air and two on the ground, to mark his second hat-trick of the year.
Related: 3 key matchups to watch in Bills' Week 5 showdown vs. Texans
Javon Solomon records his second strip-sack of his career in game-altering play
This game is big for the Bills' 2024 draft class, with several rookies expected to play significant snaps. Ed Oliver, Von Miller, and Taylor Rapp are out, which means Cole Bishop, DeWayne Carter, and Javon Solomon will be counted on to step up. Bishop, though not stellar last week, has made plays in spot duty this year, and it will be interesting to see how Carter plays in an increased role. Fifth-round pick Javon Solomon is the name to watch, as he could fill the pass-rush specialist role vacated by Miller due to his suspension; the rookie already has one strip-sack this season, recording the play in Buffalo's Week 3 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. We're predicting he does the same to C.J. Stroud in a tide-turning play this week.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —