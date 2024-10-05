Sean McDermott hints how Bills can replace Ed Oliver, Austin Johnson in Week 5
The Buffalo Bills' injury-decimated defense temporarily lost three linemen this past week.
With edge rusher Von Miller being slapped with a four-game NFL-imposed suspension due to a violation of personal conduct policy, defensive tackle Ed Oliver suffered a hamstring injury while practicing. That compounds the loss of interior lineman Austin Johnson, who was forced out of the Week 4 road game due to an oblique injury.
None of the three men will be available when the Bills visit the Houston Texans for a battle of 3-1 teams on October 6. While fifth-round rookie Javon Solomon is likely to take at least some of Miller's reps, Buffalo will have to reach down the depth chart for reinforcements on the interior.
Third-round rookie defensive tackle DeWayne Carter, who is averaging over 20 snaps per game thus far, will have to take first-team reps against the Texans. He made his first three pro tackles against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4.
"Another rookie that has been improving, week to week, I would say. Really purposeful with his game plan everyday, not just on Sundays. Everyday in practice, he's out there working. He's gonna have to mature rather quickly here," said head coach Sean McDermott on Friday in Orchard Park.
While the Bills claimed rookie defensive tackle Zion Logue off the Atlanta Falcons' Practice Squad earlier this week, they also have the option to elevate veteran Eli Ankou off their own P-Squad for Sunday's game.
"I thought Eli has had a nice season to this point. He did some good things in training camp. He has some experience as well, so we'll see where it goes," said McDermott. "You can only have so many ups each week, so that'll be another decision we have to make."
RELATED: Sean McDermott explains what's next for Bills' decimated defense
The 30-year old Ankou has been a part of the Bills' organization over the past three seasons. He made five appearances in 2021, but has spent most of his tenure as a Practice Squad player.
"This is what we've got. This is what we're going with. We're confident in these guys," said McDermott.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —