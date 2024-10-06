3 key matchups to watch in Bills' Week 5 showdown vs. Texans
Bills Mafia has been looking forward to the Buffalo Bills' Week 5 clash with the Houston Texans since the schedule was announced. Many fans will have their eyes on Stefon Diggs, and the media is making this about Josh Allen versus his former teammate; however, last time I checked, they both play offense and won't share the field sans warmups. While Diggs's influence in this matchup will be significant, the game boasts other critical matchups.
The Bills are fighting injuries again this season and will be without key players Khalil Shakir, Ed Oliver, and Taylor Rapp. They could get Taron Johnson and Terrel Bernard back, with Bernard appearing more likely than Johnson. The Texans announced they will be without running back Joe Mixon and will likely feature Cam Akers. The Bills' run defense hasn't been good, while their pass defense has been elite. How will the Texans attack the Bills and vice versa? Here are the key matchups of this huge Week 5 battle between Buffalo and Houston.
Bills OT vs. Texans DEs
The Bills' offensive line was dominant during the first three weeks of the season, giving up only two sacks; however, against Baltimore in Week 4, they were simply bad. The Ravens got to Allen three times, tallying multiple pressures along the way. This week they have an opportunity to rebound, and if the Bills are going to come away with a win, they will need to protect Allen from Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson, who are one of the better pass-rushing duos in football. They have recorded four sacks and 34 total pressures on the season thus far.
James Cook vs. Texans defensive front
This could be a big game for James Cook. The Texans' defense allows 4.7 yards per rush attempt, and Cook averages 4.5 yards. There will be plays in the run game for Cook, and controlling the clock could be a big advantage for the Bills. Keeping their injury-decimated defense off the field as much as possible should be a point of emphasis, and Cook could benefit from that approach.
Bills CBs vs. Texans WRs
Houston has one of the top wide receiver duos in the league in Stefon Diggs and Nico Collins. Collins leads the NFL in receiving yards and is fourth in receptions, while Diggs is seventh. Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is sixth in passing yards. The Bills starting corners, Christian Benford and Rasul Douglas, form one of the top cornerback tandems in the league and have been outstanding against opposing receivers. Benford was recently named to PFF's first-quarter All-Pro team and is having a fantastic season, with opposing quarterbacks having a passer rating of just 14.6 when targeting him. Diggs has seen a bevy of snaps in the slot this season, so how often Benford or Douglas see him remains to be seen; electric second-year pass-catcher Tank Dell is slated to return to the Houston lineup this week, however, so Buffalo's corners will have their hands full either way.
