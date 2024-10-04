Bills HC rules out crucial WR, DT for Week 5 matchup vs. Texans
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott has ruled out wide receiver Khalil Shakir and defensive tackle Ed Oliver for the team’s Week 5 clash with the Houston Texans. He made the announcement during a Friday morning appearance on the WGR550 radio station.
Shakir, who has been one of quarterback Josh Allen’s favorite targets to kick off the 2024 campaign, has caught 18 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns through four games. He picked up an ankle injury early in Buffalo’s Week 4 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, momentarily leaving the game before returning with a wrapped ankle. He was spotted in a walking boot after the game and has not participated in either of the team’s practices this week.
Oliver, an integral part of the Bills’ defensive line who has played on 68% of the team’s defensive snaps this season, suffered a hamstring injury during Thursday’s practice and was listed as a limited participant on that day’s injury report. He’s recorded one sack and three run stops through four games.
Both Shakir and Oliver are substantial losses, as both are crucial players on their respective sides of the ball. Shakir is one of the most reliable pass-catchers on not only Buffalo’s roster, but across the entire NFL, setting the league record for most consecutive regular-season targets caught last week. The thus far little-used Curtis Samuel looks set to fill in for him in the slot, but his rapport with Allen will be difficult to replicate.
Oliver is one of the Bills’ most used players on a defensive line that features frequent rotation. His absence is particularly problematic given Buffalo’s other injuries at defensive tackle, as Austin Johnson is also set to miss Week 5 with an oblique injury; the team is down to DaQuan Jones, rookie DeWayne Carter, and the recently-signed Zion Logue at the position. Week 5 was also set to be a homecoming for Oliver, as he was raised in Houston.
McDermott also ruled out safety Taylor Rapp with a concussion; rookie safety Cole Bishop looks set to make his first career start in his place.
