Bills HC provides encouraging update on Week 5 status of two key injured defenders
New ailments will keep two crucial Buffalo Bills sidelined for the team’s Week 5 clash with the Houston Texans, but in what is perhaps a bit of silver lining, two key defenders who have been out for some time could be set to return to the lineup.
Head coach Sean McDermott has not ruled out All-Pro nickel defender Taron Johnson or starting middle linebacker Terrel Bernard for this Sunday’s game, designating both as questionable during his Friday media availability. Both will be limited participants at Friday’s practice, as they’ve been throughout the entire week.
Johnson suffered a forearm injury on Buffalo’s seventh defensive snap of the season, exiting the team’s Week 1 win over the Arizona Cardinals with an ailment that has kept him sidelined to this point. Bernard suffered a pectoral strain in the first quarter of the Bills’ Week 2 win over the Miami Dolphins, their absences—combined with that of former All-Pro linebacker Matt Milano—leaving Buffalo with three depth players logging significant snaps on the second level of its defense.
Bernard returned to practice in a limited capacity ahead of the team’s Week 4 contest against the Baltimore Ravens, with McDermott stating earlier this week that, though both were set to practice this week, the third-year linebacker was further along in his recovery than Johnson. The sideline boss confirmed that this was still the case on Friday.
“Similar with both of them,” McDermott told reporters. “I still feel like Terrel’s a little bit ahead of Taron. We’ll see what today looks like and then go from there.”
Bernard seems more of a sure-bet to be active for this Sunday’s game than Johnson, but both being classified as questionable is an encouraging sign. The team’s Week 5 showdown with the Texans is scheduled to kick off at 1:00 p.m.
