What Bills TE Dalton Kincaid said about his knee injury after win vs. Colts
The Buffalo Bills entered their Week 10 bout against the Indianapolis Colts with a banged-up pass-catching group, and the unit took yet another blow in the first half when second-year tight end Dalton Kincaid suffered a knee injury.
The 25-year-old suffered his injury late in the first quarter when Josh Allen missed him on a deep pass in the red zone, with Kincaid falling hard on his left knee after jumping for the errant ball. He left the game and was designated as questionable to return; he would ultimately make a brief return, playing on a few snaps in the third quarter before being downgraded to doubtful and remaining on the sideline.
Kincaid talked to reporters about his ailment after the 30-20 win, stating that he didn’t feel as though he could properly shield himself given the injury.
“Thought I could go and just didn’t feel good enough to run and be able to go out there and protect myself,” Kincaid said.
He also told the press that he was wearing a brace upon his attempted return and that he’s not yet sure of the extent of the injury.
Kincaid finished the game with two receptions on five targets for 24 yards. He entered Sunday’s victory as Allen’s most heavily targeted pass-catcher on the season, so his absence would be significant should it be long-term, especially considering that the Bills’ top two wide receivers are currently sidelined with injuries of their own. Five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper has missed the last two games after injuring his wrist in Week 8 while rookie Keon Coleman is expected to miss the next several weeks after picking up a wrist ailment in Week 9.
Buffalo will likely receive additional information regarding Kincaid’s injury throughout the week as it prepares for its biggest regular season clash of the year -- a Week 11 bout against the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium.
