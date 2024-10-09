Bills RB James Cook joins lengthy injury report alongside several key starters
The Buffalo Bills simply cannot catch a break with regard to the injury bug, as star running back James Cook has been added to the team’s injury report. He’s set to miss Wednesday’s practice alongside wide receivers Khalil Shakir and Curtis Samuel and defensive tackle Ed Oliver; nickel cornerback Taron Johnson and defensive tackle Austin Johnson will be limited participants in Wednesday’s session, while starting safety Taylor Rapp has cleared concussion protocol and can, thus, return to play.
McDermott said that both Cook and Samuel suffered foot/toe injuries in Buffalo’s Week 5 loss to the Houston Texans, stating that both of their ailments are considered day-to-day.
“We’ll see where it goes,” McDermott said regarding Cook. “We’ll know a little bit more coming off of today and into tomorrow.”
Cook’s potential absence would be a major blow to the Bills’ offense should he be forced to miss time, as he’s tallied 432 scrimmage yards and five touchdowns thus far this season. He’s been one of few elements of Buffalo’s offense that’s been consistently excellent through five games, as he’s averaging an impressive 4.4 yards per carry and 5.3 yards per touch.
Samuel has been largely underused in the Bills’ offense thus far, appearing on just 35% of the team’s offensive snaps; his foot/toe injury is concerning regardless, especially considering that he dealt with turf toe throughout the latter portions of the summer. Shakir picked up an ankle injury during Buffalo’s Week 4 clash with the Baltimore Ravens while Oliver injured his hamstring during last Thursday’s practice; both were sidelined for Week 5, and their absence during Wednesday’s practice is, again, concerning.
Taron Johnson suffered a forearm injury in the team’s Week 1 win over the Arizona Cardinals and returned to practice last week, though he was not cleared in time for Sunday’s matchup with the Texans. Austin Johnson picked up an oblique injury in Week 4 and, too, missed Week 5; both being limited during Wednesday’s practice would suggest that there’s a possibility they’ll play in Buffalo’s Week 6 Monday Night Football Clash with the New York Jets.
Rapp clearing concussion protocol should pave the way for him to return to the starting lineup; rookie Cole Bishop started in his place in Week 5. The lengthy injury report is concerning, but there is a bit of silver lining; the Bills don’t play until next Monday, so their injured players have an additional day to recover from their ailments.
