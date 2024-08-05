Veteran Bills DE sees growing confidence from intriguing rookie pass-rusher
It’s entirely premature to deem any player selected at any point of the 2024 NFL Draft a “steal"—the vast majority of them have yet to even take a snap in a single preseason game—but when all is said and done, that moniker may be applied to Buffalo Bills defensive end Javon Solomon.
Buffalo selected the pass-rusher in the fifth round of the draft to what was little immediate fanfare. The former Troy Trojan fell a bit due to what many felt was a cap on his potential professional role; many prognosticators believe that Solomon will be relegated to exclusively passing downs—especially as a rookie—due to his size (he’s just 6-foot-1, 246 pounds) and perceived struggles against the run.
But the man simply produces.
His 33.0 collegiate sacks are good for second in Trojans history, placing him above Pro Football Hall of Famer DeMarcus Ware and former All-Pro Osi Umenyiora in the schools’ record books. He led the country in sacks last year with 16.0 and finished his stint at Troy with 49.5 tackles for loss; he simply has a permanent residence in the opposition’s backfield.
Solomon isn’t a towering presence or otherworldly athlete, but he’s a well-rounded pass-rusher who demonstrably knows how to get after the quarterback. He’s started to flash through recent days at training camp, showing an increased knowledge of Buffalo’s defensive scheme that has allowed him to be himself and make plays.
His teammates have taken notice, with fifth-year defensive end A.J. Epenesa praising his fellow edge defender after Monday’s practice.
“His confidence is rising,” Epenesa said. “He’s an excellent player, dude’s just friggin jacked up and everything. He’s fun to watch, he’s an incredible athlete with his bend and power. He’s getting more comfortable, and you can see it. He’s just going to do nothing but help us in the end.”
Epenesa went on to note Solomon’s eagerness to learn, a trait he’s noticed across the team’s entire rookie class.
“He does [ask a lot of questions],” Epenesa said. “He’s like a sponge, I’ll say all of our rookies are like a sponge. They want to come ask questions and just soak it all in. They’re all humble enough to ask questions and to not be nervous to do things because we’re all here to get better and all here to help each other out.”
Solomon’s path to an immediate defensive role is steep, as Epenesa, Greg Rousseau, Von Miller, and offseason signing Dawuane Smoot are all entrenched above him on the depth chart. That said, the Bills often dressed five defensive ends on gamedays last year; a strong preseason could allow Solomon to earn a spot on the weekly active roster.
Given his talent and the fact that he’ll likely be lined up against marginally talented offensive linemen late in preseason contests, it wouldn’t be shocking to see Solomon consistently flash this preseason.
