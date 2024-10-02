Financial consequences of Bills DE Von Miller's suspension revealed
The Buffalo Bills got unfortunate news on Tuesday evening, as star pass rusher Von Miller was suspended for the next four games for violating the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy.
There are, of course, on-field ramifications of no longer having one of the most prolific pass rushers in recent history, but what does it mean on the financial side for Miller and the Bills?
Spotrac posted on X Tuesday that Miller will have to forfeit $333,333 for the four games he will miss. Miller had a $1.5 million base salary for the 2024 season. He will also lose a $60,000 per-game active bonus. There is a sack incentive that he can still get during the season, which includes the following with an extra incentive for the playoffs:
- 2 sacks: $1M
- 4 sacks: $2.5M
- 6 sacks: $4M
- 8 sacks: $6M
- 10.5 sacks: $8.645M
- 15 sacks: $9.645M
- $1.5M for an AFC Championship Win (30% snaps) + 12 regular season sacks
Originally, Miller was slated to make over $17 million before restructuring his contract with the Bills during the offseason. If he would have kept his $17 million salary, he would have lost $3.81 million due to his suspension, per Spotrac.
Miller has three more years on his contract with the Bills and a potential out after this season. He is set to get a base salary of $17.1 million in 2025, $19.6 million in 2026, and $29.6 million in 2027. His cap hit against the Bills' books would range from $23.8 million in 2025 to $32.6 million in 2027.
