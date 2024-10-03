Report: Bills have inquired about superstar WR Davante Adams
The Buffalo Bills have reached out to the Las Vegas Raiders regarding a trade for superstar wide receiver Davante Adams, per Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. The three-time All-Pro reportedly requested a trade away from the Raiders earlier this week.
Unequivocally one of the best wideouts in football, Adams has topped 1,000 receiving yards in each of his last four seasons, leading the league in receiving touchdowns in two of those campaigns. The 31-year-old has caught 18 passes for 209 yards and one score in three games this year; he missed Week 4 with a hamstring injury and is on track to miss the Raiders' Week 5 clash with the Denver Broncos.
Buffalo’s interest in Adams certainly makes sense; though the team seems confident in the pass-catchers on its roster and its ‘everyone eats’ offensive philosophy, Adams would again give quarterback Josh Allen an alpha option and trusted play-maker in high-pressure situations. He has two years remaining on his current contract after this season; he has a base salary of roughly $17 million this season, a potential hiccup for the Bills seeing as they currently have just under $4 million in salary cap space.
Buffalo would need to pull off some significant financial finagling in order to fit Adams on its books. It’s also possible the team could bolster its trade offer and convince Las Vegas to retain a portion of the wideout’s salary; the Raders’ reported asking price is a second-round draft pick, and the Bills have two picks in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft after trading Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans for a premium draft choice this past April. Buffalo also expects to have three fourth-round draft picks, one or several of which they could use to sweeten their offer.
It’s still difficult to imagine the Bills pulling off an Adams acquisition given not only the financial restraints, but also the wideout’s preference of joining the New York Jets and re-linking with former teammate Aaron Rodgers.
