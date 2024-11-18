Bills QB Josh Allen ties unbelievable franchise record with stellar TD run vs. Chiefs
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is well on his way to becoming the greatest player in franchise history, proving this notion both anecdotally and statistically in his team’s Week 11 triumph over the Kansas City Chiefs.
He put his team on his back in the final moments of the hotly anticipated nationally-televised bout; up 23-21 with just over two minutes to play, the franchise centerpiece called his own number on a fourth-and-two in Kansas City territory, breaking off a 26-yard touchdown run to give the Bills a late two-score lead and hand the Chiefs their first loss of the 2024 campaign.
Related: Bills WR Amari Cooper describes what the ‘Josh Allen experience’ is like
The play received immense national fanfare, with Allen even becoming the betting favorite for this year’s NFL MVP Award at some sportsbooks. Putting the icing on the proverbial cake of the quarterback’s stellar touchdown run is that it allowed him to tie an unbelievable franchise record: the score was the 244th total touchdown of Allen’s career, tying him with Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly for the most in franchise history.
Only 28 years of age, Allen scored his 244th total touchdown in just his 105th career game; it took Kelly 160 games to reach the same total. We don’t intend to sound as though we’re discrediting Kelly’s prowess; he was an incredible quarterback who is undoubtedly one of, if not the, greatest player in Bills history. We simply present the number of games played to illustrate how mind-bogglingly productive Allen has been with regard to crossing the goalline; by the time Allen reaches the same number of career games played as Kelly, it’s possible he’ll be nearing (if not over) 300 total career touchdowns.
Allen has been one of the league’s most productive players since entering the league in 2018, with only Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes scoring more touchdowns than him since his rookie season (247). He takes a healthy lead in the race if you only count touchdowns scored this decade, as the Buffalo passer has scored a league-high 197 total touchdowns since 2020; Mahomes is in second with 167.
A significant portion of Allen’s scores have come on the ground (58 career rushing touchdowns), and while some rival fans attempt to use this statistic to discredit his excellence, all touchdowns look the same on the scoreboard. The former All-Pro will have the opportunity to take sole possession of the ‘leading touchdown scorer in Bills history’ title when Buffalo returns from its bye week in a Week 13 clash with the San Francisco 49ers.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —