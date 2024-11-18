Bills QB Josh Allen ties unbelievable franchise record with stellar TD run vs. Chiefs

In the Bills 30-21 win:



🏈 Josh Allen tied the team record for total TDs (244) and moved into 2nd in rushing TDs (58)

🏈 The Bills became the only team in the NFL with 4 wins over Patrick Mahomes

🏈 The Bills became the first team since 2022 to score 30 on KC pic.twitter.com/2DK4iaGfRt