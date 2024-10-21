WATCH: Bills QB Josh Allen turns into Amari Cooper fan boy after first TD connection
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is no stranger to threading the needle on picturesque touchdown passes—he has, after all, thrown nearly 200 of them throughout his 100 career starts. His 12-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter of his team’s Week 7 win over the Tennessee Titans was a bit unique, however, as it was not only the first time he found recently acquired wide receiver Amari Cooper for a score—it was the first time he found him in general.
The touchdown catch was Cooper’s first general reception as a Bill, the score coming less than a week after Buffalo acquired the five-time Pro Bowl pass-catcher from the Cleveland Browns. The play itself was quite humorous; the Bills lined up in shotgun with an empty backfield on Tennessee’s 12-yard line, with Cooper aligned in the slot. Allen switched the play at the line, and Cooper, having been with the team for just five days, was not sure of his new assignment. He looked to rookie Keon Coleman for guidance; the 21-year-old simply pointed straight, and Cooper obliged, running to the endzone before putting a move on Tennessee defender Quandre Diggs to create separation. Allen quickly found him, and the rest is history.
Chants of “Coop” rained down from the raucous Highmark Stadium crowd after the touchdown, an infectious sound that even got to Allen. The quarterback joined in on the cheers as he ran toward his new wideout, again screaming Cooper’s nickname as the two celebrated with each other.
The Bills shared the moment on social media following the game:
Cooper’s third-quarter touchdown score was his first of four catches on the day, ultimately finishing the game with 66 yards. The veteran’s individual impact was discernible in the game, as were the ramifications his presence had on the receiving corps; he opened the field up for Buffalo’s other receivers, with four Bills pass-catchers concluding the game with more than 50 receiving yards. It’s only the third time this year that the team has had several 50-plus yard wideouts in a single game and the first time they’ve had more than two.
It’s obviously quite early, but it looks as though Cooper is set to have the exact offensive impact the Bills’ brass intended upon his acquisition. Allen demonstrably loves finding his new weapon for touchdowns, something he’ll look to make a habit of as the multi-time 1,000-yard wideout further acclimates to the team.
