Bills playing ‘EA Sports College Football 25’ to build relationships at training camp
How are the Buffalo Bills spending their free time throughout their 2024 training camp?
By partaking in the same activity that hordes of young football fans across the country have engaged in over the past several days: playing EA Sports College Football 25.
The new video game—which is the first entry in EA Sports’ beloved college football-centric series in over a decade—hit shelves on July 19 and has been incredibly well-received (and oft-played) by audiences, with over 2.2 million people purchasing the $100 deluxe version of the game to receive three-day early access. The new installment has dominated social media football discourse since its release, and even the Bills are not immune to the hype; quarterback Josh Allen told reporters following Wednesday's practice session that the team's members have indulged in the game since arriving at training camp.
“Oh yeah, oh yeah,” Allen said. “There will be some games throughout camp. Talks of an Online Dynasty [Mode] right now, trying to get things going. I’ve played a little bit.”
Allen then confirmed that he controls his alma mater when playing the game, feeling as though the Wyoming Cowboys deploy some underrated playmakers.
“We’ve got a little cheat code,” Allen said. “I’m not going to say it, but we’ve got some quick receivers and some quick running backs right now, and a quarterback that can throw the ball over the mountains.”
Jokes about Buffalo’s roster being no different than the median football fan aside, the team bonding over an anticipated video game is the exact reason why it hosts its training camp 80 miles up Interstate 90 at St. John Fisher University: staying in dorm rooms and consistently interacting with one another allows the roster to develop personal bonds, these rapports often manifesting in the form of on-field chemistry. Allen referred to training camp as his “favorite time of the year,” stating that the team is also bonding over card games and Catan.
Allen did not confirm whether he’s taken control of himself in EA Sports College Football 25, as he’s available to play as in the game’s College Football Ultimate Team mode. The installment is currently available for purchase on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.
