Bills QB Josh Allen confirmed to appear in EA Sports College Football 25 video game
College football fans will be able to make their highly-anticipated return to the virtual gridiron later this month when EA Sports College Football 25—the first large-scale college football video game produced in over a decade—hits shelves. Members of the Buffalo faithful planning to pick up a copy of the game will have the opportunity to play as a familiar face, as Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is confirmed to appear in the new entry.
Allen will be available to play as in the “College Football Ultimate Team” game mode, a mode that allows fans to collect cards, construct the college football team of their dreams, and play as them against other users online. It’s similar to the “Ultimate Team” modes in EA Sports’ other sports game franchises such as Madden NFL, NHL, and EA Sports FC.
Allen’s inclusion was confirmed in a mode-specific deep dive released by EA Sports on Tuesday morning.
“Thanks to our partnership with the NFLPA, the mode will include active players like Patrick Mahomes, Davante Adams, Christian McCaffrey, Josh Allen, Ceedee Lamb, Stefon Diggs, Joe Burrow, and many more who can join your squad,” the article states.
Allen’s College Football Ultimate Team card will show him as a member of the Wyoming Cowboys, a program he helped bring national attention to throughout his three-year tenure. He appeared in 27 games throughout his time in Laramie, throwing for 5,066 yards and 44 touchdowns while leading the Pokes to a Famous Idaho Potato Bowl win in 2017. The Bills selected Allen out of Wyoming with the seventh overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, and the rest is history.
This is the first time that Allen will appear in an EA Sports-produced college football game, as he was a high school student when the company’s previous series ceased publication of new entries in 2013. The college football games of old were also not allowed to include individual collegiate athletes, with rosters being made up of generic players with names such as “QB #7” or “WR #80.” EA Sports College Football 25 will include actual collegiate football players thanks to the introduction of NIL deals.
EA Sports last published a college football game in 2013 when NCAA Football 14 hit shelves that July. That game was the conclusion of the developer’s long-standing NCAA Football series, which had been releasing annual entries since 1993.
Fans have long called for the return of the series, and they’ll get their wish when EA Sports College Football 25 officially releases on July 19, 2024. It will be available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.
