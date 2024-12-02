One of Us: Bills QB Josh Allen is his own fantasy football quarterback
Fantasy football players everywhere were ecstatic on Sunday night as Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen again led teams to victory on both the physical and virtual gridirons. The NFL MVP-frontrunner was credited with four total touchdowns in Buffao's Week 13 win over the San Francisco 49ers, two of which came on the same play; he was credited with both a passing and receiving touchdown on a spontaneous hook-and-ladder with wide receiver Amari Cooper in the third quarter, earning double points for one touchdown in fantasy leagues that feature standard scoring systems.
The score(s) were impactful for those who had Allen in their lineups this week, with the double touchdown undoubtedly playing a significant role in countless pivotal games as leagues prepare for their playoffs. Allen’s performance helped both his actual and fantasy teams, as he joked during his postgame interview with NBC reporter Melissa Stark that he had himself in his fantasy lineup this week.
“That’s pretty cool,” Allen said upon learning that he was credited with both a passing and receiving touchdown on the same play.
Though Allen’s two-for-one touchdown special was undoubtedly a memorable scoring quirk, he’s not the first player in NFL history to record a passing and receiving score on the same play. He is, however, the first quarterback in league history to record a passing, receiving, and rushing score in the same game, capping off the proverbial trifecta with a fourth-quarter rushing touchdown to extend Buffalo’s lead to 35-10.
Allen is making NFL history and breaking records few knew existed with remarkable frequency this season, and he has plenty of additional opportunities to add to his unbelievable campaign, as there are five games remaining on the Bills’ 2024 schedule. The veteran field general has his team in prime position to finish atop the AFC for the first time in over 30 years; now that we know that Allen rosters himself in fantasy football, it may be safe to assume that he has a bit of added incentive over the next few weeks as the fantasy football playoffs commence.
