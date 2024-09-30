WATCH: Bills QB Josh Allen adds to MVP resume with unbelievable throw vs. Ravens
That’s how you re-inject energy back into a lifeless game.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen played the role of Dr. Frankenstein in the third quarter of his team’s Week 4 Sunday Night Football bout with the Baltimore Ravens, rolling out to his extreme right on a third-and-five to find a wide open Khalil Shakir way downfield. Allen came within inches of the sideline before unloading a cannon, connecting with his third-year pass-catcher in the red zone; Shakir picked up a few extra yards to give Buffalo excellent field position. Running back Ty Johnson reached paydirt with a three-yard touchdown run on the very next play.
The splash play gave the Bills some much-needed life, as the team (particularly its defense) was outplayed in the first half. Buffalo scored only a field goal in the first half while its defense allowed 21 points; the unit forced a Ravens’ three-and-out to start the last two frames, with the offense quickly answering with its first touchdown of the game, a score set up by Allen’s heroics.
The Buffalo quarterback entered Sunday’s contest as the NFL MVP favorite, and this play proves that it was for good reason. Perhaps the touchdown will fuel an unexpected Bills’ comeback in Baltimore, which fittingly happened the last time Buffalo played the Ravens in the 2022 NFL season.
