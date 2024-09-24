NFL MVP odds respond to Bills QB Josh Allen’s unthinkable outing vs. Jaguars
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen had himself a night in his team’s Week 3 Monday Night Football thrashing of the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the betting markets have expectedly responded.
The signal-caller completed 23 of his 30 passing attempts for 263 yards and four touchdowns in the win, picking up another 44 yards on the ground. He found four different pass-catchers for scores and connected with 10 different players throughout the contest, firmly entrenching himself in the NFL MVP conversation as he led his team to a 47-10 victory.
Having received NFL MVP votes in three of the last four seasons, Allen was widely viewed as an MVP candidate entering the 2024 season and as a frontrunner ahead of Week 3; after his textbook quarterback play on Monday night, one prominent sportsbook now has him as the frontrunner. BetMGM’s John Ewing tweeted during the game that Allen entered Monday’s clash with +400 odds to win the NFL MVP award this year at the sportsbook; odds shifted during this game, and Allen is now at +225 odds to earn the prestigious honor at BetMGM. This makes him the favorite to win.
Allen, if he were to win the NFL MVP Award this season, would be the first Bill to earn the honor since running back Thurman Thomas did so in the 1991 NFL season. He’d be the fifth player in franchise history to earn either AFL or NFL MVP honors, joining Thomas, Cookie Gilchrist, Jack Kemp, and O.J. Simpson.
Players nor teams can be crowned after three games regardless of how dominant they are, but Allen’s start to the 2024 campaign is immensely promising. He’ll look to continue his stellar play as the year progresses and take home his first NFL MVP Award at this season's conclusion; if you were to ask him, however, he’d likely tell you that he’d much prefer a Lombardi Trophy.
