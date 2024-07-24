QB Josh Allen calls veteran Bills WR ‘one of the all-time greats’
There are few people in the world quite like Mack Hollins.
The veteran NFL wideout is a wholly unique personality, an authentic individual who lives his life exactly how he intends to live it. He often walks around barefoot. He despises cats. He prefers to eat with his hands. He’s wholeheartedly himself, with the way he operates oft-making an impact on those around him.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is among those who have taken a liking to the genuine receiver. He praised the 30-year-old, who inked a one-year deal with the Bills in the offseason, at the team’s OTA practices in May, stating that he was bringing an appreciated “edge” to Buffalo’s receiving corps. He again offered kind remarks about his new teammate as the team commenced its 2024 training camp Wednesday morning, stating that he’s already put his distinct stamp on Buffalo’s roster.
“I love Mack,” Allen told reporters. “He’s one of the all-time greats. I’ve only been around him for a few months now, but the energy and the juice that he has is infectious towards his teammates. Constantly in a good mood, constantly trying to get better. He’s a very unique guy, but it is so authentic to him, and it’s a breath of fresh air. He’s not trying to be anybody else but Mack Hollins, and guys respect him for that, and I know I sure as hell do. It’s good to have a guy like that on your team.”
Hollins raised some eyebrows at the start of Wednesday’s practice when he walked onto the field in an Ultimate Warrior-style cut-up t-shirt and nothing on his feet. His penchant for going barefoot has already rubbed off a bit on Allen, as the quarterback has adopted the philosophy in the gym.
“I’ve gone barefoot a little bit,” Allen said. “I go barefoot a little bit in the weight room. I’ve gotta get them grippers out.”
Allen’s mention of Hollins as one of “the all-time greats” is in obvious reference to his personality and character, though the veteran does have the opportunity to be a significant offensive contributor in Orchard Park this fall. He’s never been a consistent play-maker throughout his six professional seasons, his best production coming in a 2022 season in which he caught 57 passes for 690 yards for the Las Vegas Raiders. Hollins has instead made his presence felt as a special teamer, a role many expected him to fill in Buffalo upon his initial onboarding.
The team’s brass is giving him every opportunity to carve out a (potentially substantial) offensive role, however, as he saw time with the first-team offense throughout Buffalo’s first training camp practice of the year. Breakout seasons from 30-year-old journeymen wide receivers aren’t a regular occurrence, but when paired with one of the NFL’s best signal-callers, anything is possible.
