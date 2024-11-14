What Bills QB Josh Allen said about LB Matt Milano's return to practice
Bills Mafia can rejoice in former All-Pro linebacker Matt Milano returning to the practice field for the first time in several months.
The stalwart Buffalo Bills defender is recovering from a torn bicep he suffered in an August training camp practice. While head coach Sean McDermott has already ruled him out for Buffalo’s Week 11 game against the Kansas City Chiefs, they've opened his three-week injured reserve practice window, meaning they'll have until December 4 to either activate him to the 53-man roster or revert him to season-long IR.
Star quarterback Josh Allen praised Milano during his Wednesday media availability on his return to the practice field and what he means to the team.
“I can’t commend him enough for how he‘s handled the situation and the type of leader that he's been inside our locker room,” Allen said. “Obviously he’s been traveling on away trips and staying in the ears of guys. To have that type of veteran leadership from a guy that has been through quite a bit over the last couple of years injury-wise. Never has he put his head down or said, ’ Poor me.’ He’s continued to work extremely hard. I’m very excited for his return because he deserves it.”
Milano has had some bumps and bruises in recent memory, as he lost last season due to a fractured tibia he suffered in Week 5. He also dealt with a pectoral injury in 2020, a broken fibula in 2018, and has worked through hamstring ailments throughout essentially his entire professional career.
In his previous seven professional seasons, Milano has racked up 488 tackles, 58 tackles for loss, 39 quarterback hits, 39 pass deflections, 10 interceptions, nine fumble recoveries and three forced fumbles in 90 games. He made an appearance on the All-Pro list and Pro Bowl team in 2022.
Despite the fact that he won’t be playing this week, Milano being one step closer to playing in a game this season should have everyone on the Bills’ roster excited to have him for the playoff run.
