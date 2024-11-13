Star WR limited, key TE out of practice as Bills begin prep for Chiefs bout
The Buffalo Bills will be sans two key cogs as they begin to prepare for their hotly anticipated Week 11 bout with the Kansas City Chiefs, as neither tight end Dalton Kincaid nor right tackle Spencer Brown will participate in Wednesday’s walkthrough practice. Head coach Sean McDermott revealed both of their statuses during his Wednesday media availability, also telling reporters that five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper will be limited on Wednesday.
McDermott told the press that the team will “see how the week goes for both” Kincaid and Brown, later stating that he’s “hopeful” that the latter player will be able to practice and, thus, play this week. The sideline boss was also asked if Cooper’s availability is tied to the cast that he’s been sporting on his left wrist, with McDermott giving a general answer that encompasses the team’s entire injury report.
“I just listen to Nate [Breske], our trainer, with all these guys,” McDermott said. “He just updates me one day at a time with where we’re at, I think that’s the best way to go about it.”
Both Kincaid and Brown were injured in Buffalo’s Week 10 win over the Indianapolis Colts, with the second-year tight end suffering a knee injury while diving for a first-quarter Josh Allen pass. Initially designated as questionable, he attempted to return in the second half with a brace on his left knee before quickly being downgraded to doubtful and remaining on the sideline. He told reporters after the victory that he did not yet know the extent of his injury.
Brown suffered an ankle injury on the Bills’ final offensive drive in Indianapolis but returned later in the series; being sidelined in (an albeit walkthrough) practice obviously isn’t ideal, but McDermott’s optimism that he’ll be able to practice at some point this week is encouraging.
Cooper suffered a wrist injury while blocking a defender in Buffalo’s Week 8 win over the Seattle Seahawks, with the ailment keeping him sidelined for the past two games. Though he’s been listed as a limited participant in each practice session since injuring his wrist, he just started taking part in the pass-catching portions of positional drills last Friday; McDermott stated on Monday that pain tolerance is a factor in Cooper’s ultimate return.
Brown’s absence from practice is significant given that he anchors Buffalo’s offensive line opposite perennial Pro Bowler Dion Dawkins, but it’s the statuses of Kincaid and Cooper that are perhaps more concerning as the Bills prepare for Kansas City. Rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman has already been ruled out for this Sunday’s bout, and taking both Kincaid and Cooper out of the equation would only further hinder the team as it attempts to thwart the undefeated back-to-back Super Bowl champions. Buffalo will cross its fingers that all three of these players progress throughout the week.
