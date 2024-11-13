Rob Gronkowski was 'kind of close' to playing for hometown Bills in 2021
Rob Gronkowski and the Buffalo Bills flirted with idea, according to the tight end himself.
The Williamsville North product was back in his old stomping grounds on Tuesday for his induction into the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame. Making a radio appearance, the retired Gronkowski, who last played in 2021, gave an insightful interview on WGR's Schopp and Bulldog show.
Gronkowski, who turned 35 years old this past May, played nine seasons for the New England Patriots and two more for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before calling it quits. He mentioned that there were talks about him playing his final NFL season for his hometown team.
"My second year in Tampa, I hit free agency for my first time ever, so I just talked to the Bills a little bit, but it just made sense to stay in Tampa," said Gronkowski. "I really just wanted to get that field. We were kind of close, but in the end, I knew to go back to Tampa for a second year was the right play for my career. It was like a five percent chance that I was going to be a Buffalo Bill my last year of playing in the NFL.”
Instead, the fan favorite, known for his patented Gronk Spike, ran it back with Tom Brady and the Buccaneers for one final ride. Gronkowski averaged 14.6 yards per receptions over 12 appearances in 2021. He totaled 802 yards and six touchdowns on 55 catches.
“I was a big Bills fan growing up. Then, when I went to New England, I actually despised the Bills. I was not a Bills fan anymore, but now that I'm retired again, I'm a Bills fan once again, baby. It makes total sense. You can't take the Buffalo out of me. That's for sure," said Gronkowski.
The four-time All-Pro First Team selection tormented the Bills during his playing career. In 16 games against the team he grew up rooting for, Gronkowski recorded 1,132 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns.
"It was always a dream to play for the Buffalo Bills. It doesn't always work out," said Gronkowski.
