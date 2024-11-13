What Bills RT Spencer Brown said about his ankle injury ahead of Chiefs clash
The Buffalo Bills are without a key part of their offensive line as they begin preparation for their Week 11 bout with the Kansas City Chiefs, as right tackle Spencer Brown was sidelined for the team’s Wednesday walkthrough practice. Head coach Sean McDermott expressed optimism that Brown will be able as the week progresses during his Wednesday media availability, but his being sidelined for Wednesday’s session is a bit concerning as Buffalo prepares for the most significant game on its 2024 schedule.
Brown spoke with reporters about his Week 11 availability after the walkthrough, telling The Batavia Daily News’ Alex Brasky that he’s hopeful he can suit up for the hotly anticipated AFC Divisional Round rematch.
“Optimistic for Sunday,” Brown said. “Training staff and myself are doing a good job of maximizing every single day. I’ve been here early in the morning, staying until 7:00, 6:30 at night here. Just optimizing all the time we have. Hopefully I can go on Sunday, it’s too early to tell right now. Hopefully by the end of the week, we’ll know more. If I can’t, though, [Ryan Van Demark] will be stepping in.”
Brown suffered an ankle injury on the Bills’ final offensive drive in their Week 10 win over the Indianapolis Colts, briefly leaving the game before returning later in the series. The fourth-year tackle told the press that he’s dealt with ankle ailments in the past and, thus, knew the immediate response, trotting off to get his ankle taped up before leaning on adrenaline to close out the contest.
The 26-year-old has developed into an integral piece of Buffalo’s offense over the past several years, breaking out in the 2023 campaign as he started all 17 games for the team at right tackle. The Bills rewarded his play with a four-year, $72 million extension in the offseason, and the investment has paid early dividends, as he’s allowed just one sack through the first 10 games of the 2024 season while also impressing as a run blocker. His absence would certainly be felt should he be unable to suit up this weekend; as Brown noted, third-year swing tackle Ryan Van Demark will play in his place should he be unavailable.
