Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen opens up about Lamar Jackson
The Buffalo Bills and superstar quarterback Josh Allen were able to punch their ticket to the AFC championship with a 27-25 win over the Baltimore Ravens.
Allen faced off head-to-head with Lamar Jackson in the battle of the front-runners for the NFL MVP award. Thankfully, Allen and the Bills came out on top.
Now, the tough test of facing the Kansas City Chiefs looms large next week. Beating Patrick Mahomes in the playoffs is a completely different beast. Buffalo knocked off the Chiefs in the regular season, but they will have to play a nearly perfect game to get it done next Sunday.
Following the huge win over the Ravens, Allen spoke on the field and opened up about his thoughts of Jackson. Allen is clearly a huge fan of his counterpart from today's game.
"I got so much respect and love for [Lamar Jackson]... one of the greatest to ever step on the football field," Allen said.
Immediately after the final whistle, Allen made a point to turn and run over to Jackson. The two hugged on the field and were clearly supportive of each other.
Even though one team had to go home, tonight's game lived up to the hype. All week long, the expectation that the two teams would be locked into a fight all the way to the final whistle. That ended up being the case.
A Mark Andrews dropped pass for a clear two-point conversion was the difference in the game at the end. The Bills ended up making one more winning play than Baltimore did.
All of that being said, the next week is going to be full of anticipation and hope. Buffalo has been pursuing an elusive championship and they are one win away from having a chance to play in the Super Bowl.
It's going to be a long week of waiting and nerves.
Despite the anticipation to come, Bills Mafia should fully enjoy tonight's win. Buffalo earned this win and they played up to the expectations and pressure. Allen and company are officially moving on.
The Bills will be taking on Kansas City next Sunday at 6:30 p.m. EST and the game will be broadcasted on CBS.