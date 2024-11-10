Bills QB Josh Allen ascends team record book with second-quarter TD vs. Colts
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen did not have a picture-perfect outing in the first half of his team’s Week 10 clash against the Indianapolis Colts, but he was still able to ascend Buffalo’s record books late in the second quarter. Allen’s 13-yard touchdown run in the dying minutes of the second frame was the 57th rushing score of his career, tying him with O.J. Simpson for second all-time in franchise history.
The score, which was Allen’s fourth rushing touchdown of the 2024 season, was the quarterback’s first score of the game and allowed the Bills to re-take the lead after the Colts had scored 13 unanswered points. The team would ultimately enter halftime with a 20-13 lead; Allen finished the half 13 of 23 passing for 188 yards and an interception.
Allen now trails only Hall of Fame running back Thurman Thomas in Buffalo’s record book with regard to rushing touchdowns, as the former NFL MVP rushed for 65 scores throughout his 12-year stint in Orchard Park; barring unforeseen circumstances, Allen will usurp the franchise icon before long. The 28-year-old also shortened the gap between himself and long-time Bills quarterback Jim Kelly for the franchise lead in all-time total touchdowns with his second-quarter score, as he now trails Kelly by only two touchdowns. He can leave Indianapolis as Buffalo’s all-time leading touchdown scorer with a strong second half.
