Bills QB Josh Allen on the positive takeaways team will take from ugly Week 4 loss
Week 4 is one that the Buffalo Bills will quickly want to forget.
The team looked lifeless through large swaths of its Sunday Night Football bout with the Baltimore Ravens, allowing nearly 300 yards of offense in the first half as the AFC North side constructed a quick 21-3 lead. The Bills showed a bit of energy in the third quarter and had the opportunity to bring the game within a score before quickly letting momentum shift back via self-inflicted wounds; Buffalo ultimately lost 35-10, its first regular season loss by multiple possessions since 2021.
All hope isn’t lost, as the Bills still sit atop their division with an impressive 3-1 record; that said, their first loss of the young campaign certainly served as a sudden descent back down to Earth. Quarterback Josh Allen didn’t play poorly in the loss, but it wasn’t the MVP-caliber performance that fans have become accustomed to over the early part of the season; he spoke to reporters following the 35-10 defeat, sharing a few positive takeaways that the team can lean on moving forward.
“Not everything was bad in this game,” Allen said. “I don’t want us to come away from this saying ‘We’re the worst.’ A lot to learn from. I’m glad this happened early in the season so we can correct things.”
Allen noting the timing of the loss is important, as there’s still a lot of football left to be played. Postseason berths and championships aren’t earned or won in September; teams across the league are still discovering their identities and gelling, and though Buffalo’s Week 4 loss was far from desirable, this adversity may ultimately benefit the team assuming they view it as a learning opportunity.
This is exactly what the Bills plan to do, per Allen.
“A lot to learn from,” Allen said. “We’ll watch this tape, learn from it, flush it, and look to the next.”
Losses are dangerous assuming the proper lessons aren’t taken from them, as they have a tendency to permeate the minds of a team and prompt them to overthink their strategy or ability. Allen is confident that Buffalo will not allow this to happen, citing the general character present at One Bills Drive.
“The guys that make up this locker room understand who we are [and] what we are,” Allen said. “We’re not going to let this avalanche. The guys that we have in this building are smart, they’re guys that have played a lot of football in their careers. They understand the ebbs and flows of an NFL season. This is going to happen from time to time, sometimes you walk into a building and they’re a buzzsaw tonight. They kicked our butt, that’s what it comes down to.”
The Bills will have their next opportunity to get back in the win column when they visit Stefon Diggs and the Houston Texans in Week 5.
