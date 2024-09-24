WATCH: Bills WR Keon Coleman separates from defense to score first NFL touchdown
The Buffalo Bills’ offense was humming throughout the first half of their Week 3 Monday Night Football clash with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman got in on the action with just over six minutes remaining in the second frame. Quarterback Josh Allen found the big-bodied pass-catcher on a crossing pattern; the wideout created separation against Jacksonville defender Montaric Brown to catch the ball in stride, waltzing into the endzone to score his first career touchdown.
The 24-yard score was Coleman’s first reception (and target) of the game. It was Allen’s 15th completion of the night on just his 19th attempt and served as his second score of the game; he found second-year tight end Dalton Kincaid in the back of the end zone in the first quarter on a play in which he rolled out to his right and extended what looked to be a dysfunctional play.
Buffalo selected Coleman in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft after reworking its receiving corps in the offseason, moving on from previous stalwarts Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis in favor of a mishmash of skillsets that Allen could disperse the ball to relatively evenly. The rookie figured to play a key role in a receiving corps that also featured the likes of Kahlil Shakir, Curtis Samuel, and Mack Hollins; he entered Week 3 having caught four passes for 51 yards through the first two weeks of the season.
It may be Coleman’s first career touchdown, but it’s hopefully just the first of many. Given the early rapport he’s showcased with Allen and the proficiency with which the offense has played against Jacksonville, it may just be the first of several on the night.
