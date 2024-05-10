WR Keon Coleman discusses the gift Bills fans sent him that caught him off guard
Histroy’s most influential figures generally struggle to understand the impact they’ve made on their supporters, their humility preventing them from grasping the breadth of their influence.
And though he’s only been in the Buffalo faithful’s purview for a few days, the impact that Buffalo Bills rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman has made on the team’s fanbase is tangible. He won them over with a hilarious introductory press conference in which he shared smart shopping tips before indulging in Wegmans chocolate chip cookies, sending Western New Yorkers into a several-day frenzy in which they nicknamed the wideout the “cookie monster,” produced an array of Coleman-inspired merchandise, and even replaced former Bills wideout Stefon Diggs with the rookie on a downtown Buffalo mural.
Coleman understands that he’s made a lasting first impression on Bills fans, but he perhaps doesn’t yet realize how strongly they’ve taken to him. It’s why he was a bit surprised to be greeted by a large box upon arriving at his locker ahead of Buffalo’s rookie minicamp practice on Friday; the package contained a substantial helping of Chips Ahoy! cookies, sent to Coleman by a fan.
The 20-year-old was, justifiably, caught off guard.
“The most shocking? I had a box of Chips Ahoy! cookies at my locker,” Coleman told media members after Friday’s minicamp practice. “The mail from some of the fans, it was great. The Chips Ahoy! cookies kind of, I was like, huh? I didn’t get it. I was like… I thought I was tripping. But that was it.”
Related: Bills' Rookie Receiver already earning Offensive Coordinator Joe Brady's trust
It’s not as though Coleman isn’t a fan of Chips Ahoy! cookies (though, after being acquainted with Wegmans cookies, one could forgive him for shying away); he simply wasn’t expecting Buffalo fans to send cookies to his workplace.
“I eat them, but I wasn’t expecting no cookies at my locker,” Coleman said. “They were in a box box, I was like what could this possibly be? I opened it up, and it was like a big box. I’m like, yikes. It caught me off guard.”
Bills fans are a notably passionate bunch, this adoration often manifesting in the form of generosity; the fanbase has, after all, raised millions of dollars for various charities over the years after being inspired by football-adjacent events. That said, one can understand Coleman for not yet being totally familiar with the group’s giving nature. I’ll all come in time.
Cookies will likely long be a part of Coleman’s diet, and he’ll soon add NFL defensive backs to the menu. As the first of Buffalo’s 10 selections in the 2024 NFL Draft, he figures to play a significant role straight away, especially given the offseason departures of wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis. He’ll likely be a primary target for quarterback Josh Allen as he lines up on the boundary; if Coleman is able to replicate some of the prowess that saw him bring down 11 touchdown receptions for the Florida State Seminoles last season, he can expect Buffalo fans to continue sending cookies to his locker for the foreseeable future.