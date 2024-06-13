WATCH: WR Keon Coleman comes down with incredible catch at Bills minicamp
It’s a sight you’ll soon be plenty used to, Bills Mafia, but if you’d like to better acquaint yourself with the spectacle now, we have you covered.
The Buffalo Bills concluded their 2024 mandatory minicamp on Thursday afternoon, the three-day stretch of practices serving as the final time the team will take the field before the start of training camp at St. John Fisher University next month. Buffalo ended its minicamp in style, with quarterback Josh Allen connecting with rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman on a highlight-reel grab in which the receiver made the exact type of play the team drafted him for.
Coleman adjusts to the slightly misplaced throw and combats a hand in his face to ‘go up and get it,’ descending and tapping both feet in the endzone before trailing out of bounds. The hand, sure, belonged to a trainer or coach instead of a defender, but it’s an impressive play regardless.
The Bills posted a slow-motion video of the grab on their social media profiles:
WGR 550's Sal Capaccio posted a clip of the play unfolding in real time on his X account:
Coleman’s jump-ball ability is one of the traits that made him attractive to Buffalo in the 2024 NFL Draft. Though he struggled to consistently create separation at the collegiate level and is generally a bit raw, the trait-sy 21-year-old possesses a skill set that the Bills’ receiving corps previously lacked, especially after the offseason departures of Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis. Coleman is an above-the-rim specialist who has a penchant for making big plays, an ability Buffalo plans to lean on heavily early; the wideout currently projects as the team’s X wide receiver.
Coleman caught 50 passes for 658 yards and 11 touchdowns in his sole season with the Florida State Seminoles, a stat line he has the opportunity to improve upon immediately as he links up with an otherworldly quarterback in Josh Allen. The signal-caller has already praised the rookie’s talent, previously stating that he has “the tools necessary” to be a productive NFL pass-catcher.