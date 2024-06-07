WATCH: Khalil Shakir breaks down connection with legendary Bills WR
To better his chances of success with the Buffalo Bills of today, wide receiver Khalil Shakir has enlisted the aid of one of the most productive pass-catchers in franchise history.
Shakir trains with former NFL wide receiver Eric Moulds in the offseason, their relationship documented in the latest episode of Beyond Blue & Red uploaded on the official Buffalo Bills YouTube channel. Moulds is a name that the Buffalo faithful is quite familiar with, though it’s perhaps not one that they’ve thought about in some time; a first-round pick in the 1996 NFL Draft, Moulds was incredibly productive throughout his 10 years in Buffalo, catching 675 passes for 9,096 yards and 48 touchdowns. He earned second-team All-Pro honors twice throughout his decade stint in Western New York and still ranks as the team’s second-all-time leading receiver, behind only Pro Football Hall of Famer Andre Reed.
The new video shares insight into how Shakir initially linked with the legendary pass-catcher; in need of an offseason place of residence, Attiyyah—Shakir’s brother—suggested that he live near him in South Carolina. Khalil told his sibling that he would need a trainer if he were to move to the Palmetto State; Attiyyah connected him with Moulds, who trains athletes in the area.
So sparked a jovial trainer-trainee rapport that Moulds describes as sibling-like, a relationship in which the former fan-favorite consistently pushes Shakir and helps him get the most out of himself.
A student of the game, Shakir knew of Moulds’s resume but wasn’t aware of just how dominant he was, particularly throughout stretches of his time in Buffalo. “I knew of the name and I knew who he was, but as far as what he was able to accomplish and everything, that came after I started to train with him,” Shakir says in the clip.
The video mostly documents their training sessions, with Moulds briefly reflecting on his time in Buffalo along the way. He mentions the mindset that was instilled into him early in his career, a psyche he is now trying to pass on to Shakir.
Related: Are we buying the Chase Claypool hype at Bills OTAs?
“I had to do it with these guys—Bruce [Smith], Andre [Reed], Thurman [Thomas],” Moulds said. “[They] set a standard and the game came easy to them, so I said I’m going to adopt that.”
The episode also touches on Shakir’s childhood; the son of a United States Marine, Shakir’s family moved around a bit during his childhood, living in Hawai’i and Japan, amongst other places. The video even features Shakir and his brother sampling Japanese snacks from their youth.
You can watch the full episode of Beyond Blue & Red below: