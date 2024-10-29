This stat showcases Bills WR Khalil Shakir’s dominant start to 2024 season
It’s easy for some pass-catchers to receive more shine than others in the Buffalo Bills’ ‘everyone eats’ offensive attack, but the recent play of third-year wide receiver Khalil Shakir should not go overlooked.
WGR550's Sal Capaccio shared an incredible stat on Tuesday that shows that Josh Allen's most reliable target leads the NFL in catch percentage with 94.7%, 0.3% ahead of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Noah Gray. What makes it more impressive is that he is the only wide receiver in the top 25. Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice is second among wide receivers and 26th in the NFL with 82.8%.
Shakir currently leads the Bills in receptions (36) and yards (421), but is one behind rookie Keon Coleman in touchdowns with two. That is with him missing one game due to injury. Only two targets to Shakir have not been caught this season.
The catch percentage has been a strong stat for Shakir since last season, as well. He caught 39 of 45 targets which is good for 86.6%. That led the team among receivers with at least 40 targets.
What used to be a questionable position has become one of strength for the Bills as the receivers have gotten stronger as the season has progressed. People shouldn’t forget, though, that Shakir is the most experienced receiver on the roster, as he is in his third season with Buffalo. He’s earned Allen’s trust in this system, and though Coleman and Amari Cooper are often the topic of conversations, Shakir shouldn't be forgotten, as he's a key piece whom Allen often leans on to keep the ball moving.
