DeAndre Hopkins’ simple reaction to Bills WR Keon Coleman’s one-handed TD
You know a reception was impressive when it caught the attention of a five-time All-Pro wide receiver.
Buffalo Bills rookie wideout Keon Coleman has been on a tear over the past two weeks, following up his four-catch, 125-yard Week 7 outing with a five-reception, 70-yard performance in Buffalo’s dominant Week 8 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Though not as statistically fruitful as his previous performance, Coleman’s play in the Pacific Northwest was perhaps his best yet as a professional, as he consistently flashed the big-play and contested catch ability that made him attractive to the Bills in the lead-up to the 2024 NFL Draft.
These attributes were made most obvious on his first-quarter touchdown grab in which quarterback Josh Allen trusted him to come down with a 50-50 ball in the endzone. Coleman ran a fade route against former Pro Bowl cornerback Riq Woolen near the goalline, with Allen arching the ball to him in the endzone; the rookie went up and secured the ball over the defender’s head with one arm, giving Buffalo an early lead from which it would never look back.
The catch, which was just one of several impressive Coleman grabs on the day, sparked national praise, with many mainstream outlets just now beginning to realize, ‘Hey, this kid is pretty dang good.’ The 21-year-old posted several photos from the last two weeks to his Instagram after his Week 8 performance, positioning a photo of his one-handed touchdown in front; the picture prompted praise from several users, among them Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who commented a simple “😮.”
Hopkins, a seven-time 1,000-yard receiver who is unequivocally one of the best wideouts of his generation, is no stranger to spectacular catches of his own (one of which was even against the Bills), so you know a grab has to be pretty special to garner any sort of reaction from him. It’s encouraging to see Buffalo’s rookie wideout receiving recognition from some of his elite peers, especially after an offseason in which many questioned the Bills’ decision to not only trade down several times in the 2024 draft, but to select Coleman specifically; recently dealt to the Chiefs, Hopkins will have an opportunity to acknowledge Coleman in person when their teams meet in a Week 11 bout in Orchard Park.
