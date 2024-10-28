Bills Central

Breakout WR Khalil Shakir makes confident claim about Bills' position group

The Buffalo Bills' receiving corps has survived without Stefon Diggs, and their emerging WR1 is not surprised.

Oct 20, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) is introduced
/ Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
The outsiders depicted the Buffalo Bills' receiving corps as the ultimate motley crew leading up to the regular season.

The Stefon Diggs-less group consistently ranked near the bottom of the experts' preseason position rankings. They had "no WR1" and their lack of star power was predicted to be a problem.

Eight weeks into the season, the Bills are 6-2 overall, Khalil Shakir has emerged as a legitimate primary option, and they've added Amari Cooper along the way.

In two games since adding Cooper to the mix, both of which were won convincingly by Buffalo, two different receivers produced 100-yard performances. Rookie Keon Coleman went for 125 yards against the Tennessee Titans and Shakir followed by gaining 107 yards against the Seattle Seahawks.

Despite missing a game due to an ankle injury, Shakir leads the team in receiving yards (421). The man who has caught 36 of 38 targets suggested that the Bills' receiving corps deserves top-tier billing.

"I truly believe it's one of the best in the NFL. We know that," said Shakir after the 31-10 road win in Seattle. "We sit here and whatever it is, what challenge is in front of us, we just put our head down and grind throughout the week and come out on gameday, ready."

In addition to the individuals' abilities to effectively run block, every receiver can present a threat at any given time. Veteran Mack Hollins is a prime example with two touchdowns on only seven total receptions.

"At any point in that receiver room, anybody's number can get called on any given play and make a play. Our room is so dynamic," said Shakir.

Not a bad first half of the season for a group that was predicted to be impotent without Diggs.

/ Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

