Promising Bills WR resumes training after minicamp injury scare
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott kicked off the team’s recent mandatory minicamp by telling reporters that the team had been “hit with the injury bug,” a blow that worsened midway through the first practice session when third-year wideout Khalil Shakir left the field with an apparent lower-body injury. The 24-year-old sat out of practice the next day, as well, and was spotted roaming the sideline wearing a sleeve on his left leg.
Shakir’s injury prompted concern amongst the Buffalo faithful given his projected ascension in a Bills’ receiving corps that moved on from Gabriel Davis and perennial Pro Bowler Stefon Diggs in the offseason. General manager Brandon Beane quelled some concerns regarding Shakir and Buffalo’s general injuries at the end of minicamp, stating that the receiver “is going to be okay” and that he’s “hopeful that everyone will be ready” at the start of next month’s training camp.
Beane’s hope is seemingly manifesting, as Shakir has already resumed individual work. Personal trainer and former Bills wideout Eric Moulds recently posted a video of the former Boise State Bronco going through drills on his Instagram story.
You can watch the video below:
Shakir is still wearing a sleeve on his left leg, but as physical therapist Kyle Trimble notes in the above tweet, he appears to be going through individual drills without any limitations, which is an encouraging sign moving forward.
The receiver’s minicamp injury initially sent a wave of concern through Western New York, as Shakir projects as a prominent part of a reworked Bills aerial attack that’s now centered around him, rookie Keon Coleman, second-year tight end Dalton Kincaid, and free agent signee Curtis Samuel. Shakir flashed down the stretch of his 39-reception, 611-yard sophomore campaign, catching 20 passes for 363 yards after Joe Brady took over as offensive play-caller in Week 11.
His comfort in a Brady offense and demonstrated rapport with quarterback Josh Allen (he’s the only receiver currently on Buffalo’s roster who has caught a regular season pass from the signal-caller) made him a shoo-in for increased usage in the 2024 season. It looks as though his minicamp injury won’t hamper that possibility.