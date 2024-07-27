'Mama Bear' Kim Pegula breaks down huddle at Bills training camp
Those at all levels of the Buffalo Bills organization often preach the team’s familial atmosphere, and the club put this camaraderie on display Friday afternoon as co-owner Kim Pegula broke down the team’s huddle following its third training camp practice.
Pegula had been present alongside her husband, Terry, throughout the first three days of camp, not taking the field until Friday. Pegula suffered a cardiac arrest and subsequent brain injury in June 2022 and was, thus, forced to vacate her responsibilities with the team; she had previously served as the president of both the Bills and NHL’s Buffalo Sabres.
The Buffalo roster was thrilled to see Pegula, huddling around her to conclude practice. Quarterback Josh Allen spoke about the moment, saying “It’s the least we can do, to rally around her” and that he was “glad to see her back on the field.”
Stalwart left tackle also spoke about Pegula, referring to her as the team’s “mama bear” while stating that it’s been amazing to see her progress in her recovery.
The life of the Pegula family has been thrown into turmoil over the past two years, and it’s heartwarming to see a bit of normalcy return with Kim’s return to training camp.
