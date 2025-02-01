Buffalo Bills land star Broncos WR in major trade proposal
The Buffalo Bills head into the offseason with quite a few decisions to make. One of those decisions will have to do with trying to add more talent around Josh Allen.
A potential option for the Bills would be pursuing a trade for Denver Broncos star veteran wide receiver Courtland Sutton.
Sutton will be entering the final year of his contract with the Broncos and it seems likely that the team will pass on a lucrative extension. If that is indeed the case, Denver could be open to the idea of trading him.
Now, a potential trade has been suggested between Buffalo and the Broncos that would give Allen a new elite weapon to utilize.
Jarrett Bailey of The Sporting News has proposed a trade that would send Sutton to the Bills.
Buffalo Bills Receive: Courtland Sutton, 2026 Sixth-Round Pick
Denver Broncos Receive: 2025 Fourth-Round Pick, 2025 Sixth-Round Pick
Basically, it would be a fourth-round pick in exchange for Sutton. That would be a no-brainer trade for Buffalo to make.
During the 2024 NFL season with Denver, Sutton ended up playing in 17 games. He caught 81 passes for 1,081 yards and eight touchdowns. Those numbers would look really good in the Bills' offense.
Amari Cooper was supposed to be the kind of threat that Sutton was for Buffalo. Unfortunately, he was never able to figure things out after being acquired before the trade deadline. Sutton could finally give Allen the kind of weapon that the Bills wanted to bring in for him.
Buffalo could consider signing Sutton to a new deal. They could also simply bring him in for a big-time upgrade in 2025. Either way, he would take the Bills' offense to the next level.
It's just an idea, but it is one that would make perfect sense. Buffalo will want to upgrade its offense and Sutton would be an ideal target to do just that.
All of that being said, it's going to be a very interesting offseason to keep track of the Bills. Buffalo came up short in the playoffs once again and making impact moves like potentially trading for Sutton will be of interest to them as they go all-in to win a Super Bowl.
