LOOK: Marv Levy, legendary Bills players reconnect for Week 5 clash vs. Texans
In a game that features two of the more prominent Buffalo Bills in recent memory squaring off against each other on opposite sidelines, some of the most cherished players in team history reunited to watch with one another.
The Bills are set to face off against the Houston Texans in Week 5 in a matchup that will see wide receiver Stefon Diggs face off against his former club for the first time since being traded to Houston this offseason. The wideout was electric throughout his four years in Buffalo, forming a dynamic partnership with quarterback Josh Allen that resulted in 37 touchdowns and over 5,300 yards.
Several beloved former Bills reconnected in Chicago to watch the game unfold in each other's company, but none are former teammates of Allen or Diggs. The stars of the late 1980s and early 1990s reunited to take in the game, with Andre Reed posting an image of the reconnected group on Twitter Saturday evening.
Reed, Jim Kelly, Bruce Smith, Thurman Thomas, and Cornelius Bennett are among those at the reunion. Jill Kelly, Jim’s wife, later tweeted an image of long-time head coach Marv Levy in attendance.
The Buffalo teams that boasted these stars were among the best in franchise history, appearing in four consecutive Super Bowls from 1990–1993. Levy, Reed, Smith, Thomas, and Kelly are all members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, evidence of their excellence throughout their time in Orchard Park. The Bills of today will attempt to give them a solid few hours of entertainment against Houston; kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —