Beloved former Bills RB implores team to get QB Josh Allen ‘some help’ on offense
LeSean McCoy knows a special talent when he’s seen one.
A multi-time All-Pro running back who suited up alongside some of the greatest players in league history throughout his 12-year career, McCoy knows the type of skillset and demeanor it takes to be successful in the NFL, to the point that he even ‘called his shot,’ so to speak, with a player who is now unequivocally one of the league’s best. ‘Shady’ played for the Buffalo Bills from 2015 through 2018, with a then-rookie Josh Allen being his signal-caller during his final season; widely viewed as a grossly raw and potentially unfixable quarterback in the leadup to the 2018 NFL Draft, few players or national pundits were public supporters of Allen during the early portion of his career.
McCoy was (perhaps expectedly) different, describing the quarterback as “special” during his debut minicamp. Allen would go on to show flashes throughout his rookie season, flashes that became more and more frequent as his career progressed and he ultimately established himself as one of the best in the league at his position; McCoy has been a vocal supporter of Allen the entire time, often tweeting about his heroics during Buffalo games.
Related: WATCH: Peyton Manning goes through the ‘Josh Allen Experience’ on the Manningcast
The team’s Monday Night Football clash against the New York Jets was no different, as the six-time Pro Bowler tweeted “Josh ALLEN SO GOOD” during the first half. His second Bills-related tweet of the night hit on a talking point that has permeated through Western New York over the past few weeks, as he critiqued the team’s weapons corps by posting “Seriously get Josh Allen some help like what are we watching[?]”
Allen ultimately made do with what he had, completing 76% of his passes for 215 yards and scoring three total touchdowns in the primetime win. Conversations regarding his receiving corps aren’t necessarily subsiding, however, as Buffalo’s wide receivers combined for a pedestrian nine receptions in the win; this comes after a Week 5 loss in which the team’s wideouts caught just four total passes on 18 targets.
Allen, an otherworldly talent who has earned NFL MVP votes in three of the last four seasons, is ultimately a player capable of elevating an otherwise uninspiring offense; that said, a unit’s ceiling and potential are only so high when demonstrably limited players like Mack Hollins and raw rookies like Keon Coleman are logging the receiving corps’ most significant snap counts. The offense, as McCoy noted, would stand to benefit from the addition of a proven separator in the receiving corps, as adding such a player would take some of the pressure off the undoubtedly talented, but perhaps overtasked options in the team’s weapons group. Davante Adams and Amari Cooper are reportedly both available via trade; we’ll see if general manager Brandon Beane ultimately makes a move as the league’s November 5 trade deadline grows closer.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —