WATCH: Peyton Manning goes through the ‘Josh Allen Experience’ on the Manningcast
There’s a term that’s been thrown around in Western New York over the past seven years, a phrase that was birthed in jest but has evolved to describe the range of (generally positive) outcomes possible when a 6-foot-5 human rhinoceros is your NFL team’s quarterback:
“The Josh Allen Experience.”
The expression initially had a bit of a negative connotation to it, stated when the then-raw Buffalo Bills’ signal-caller would throw an errant pass or make a poor decision after making an occasional splash play. It’s now used whenever the former All-Pro does something unbelievable and logic-defying, which has been a near-weekly occurrence from the passer over the past four seasons.
Whether he’s evading pressure before pinpointing a pass 60 yards down the field or hurdling over a defender, the 28-year-old is simply capable of doing things no other quarterback in football is capable of doing; thus, watching him is an ‘experience.’ He put more of his heroics on display during Buffalo’s Week 6 Monday Night Football win over the New York Jets, a divisional contest in which he completed 76% of his passes for 215 yards and reached paydirt three total times; he had a number of simply unbelievable plays throughout the day, namely his second-quarter 42-yard completion to running back Ray Davis and his eventual Houdini-like touchdown pass to Dawson Knox.
Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning, who has listed Allen as one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks in the past, was, like Bills fans, left in awe by the signal-caller Monday night, going through the entire ‘Josh Allen Experience’ during the Manningcast. He literally sat with his hands on his head during Allen’s second-quarter rollout near his own endzone, repeatedly imploring him to “throw it away” as the passer uncorked the ball downfield.
Allen, as he is wont to do, found Davis downfield for a massive pickup, prompting Manning to simply shake his head and smile. Legendary NFL head coach Bill Belichick, who is a weekly guest on the Manningcast, looked certain that Allen was going to create magic the entire time, stating “That’s why you can’t let him out of the pocket” after he completed the pass.
Manning went on to describe Allen’s uncanny ability to tiptoe the sideline as he completes throws downfield, a trait the passer has seemingly mastered.
This was the last Monday Night Football clash on Buffalo’s 2024 schedule, which means that Manning (more than likely) will not have another opportunity to cover Allen firsthand this season. The Bills do, however, play his former club—the Indianapolis Colts—in Week 10, so he may be watching on as Allen attempts to thwart that club’s postseason dreams inside Lucas Oil Stadium.
