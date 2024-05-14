Report: Super Bowl-winning WR visiting Bills
The Buffalo Bills are hosting free agent wide receiver Marquez Valdez-Scantling on a visit, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The veteran wideout visits One Bills Drive after recently visiting the Los Angeles Chargers.
Valdez-Scantling, a 6-foot-4 field stretcher who has caught 186 passes for 3,155 yards and 16 touchdowns throughout his six-year NFL career, is coming two seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs in which he won back-to-back Super Bowls. He caught 63 passes for 1,0002 yards throughout his time with the Chiefs.
Once an intriguing prospect out of South Florida whom Buffalo had pre-draft interest in, the Green Bay Packers selected Valdez-Scantling in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He started 39 games for the Pack throughout his four years in Green Bay.
If signed, Valdez-Scantling would add experience and speed to a Bills’ receiving corps that’s seen quite a bit of turnover in the offseason. The team parted ways with veterans Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis in the offseason, adding rookie Keon Coleman and free agent Curtis Samuel to a unit whose only returning true contributor is Khalil Shakir.
The 29-year-old Valdes-Scantling once clocked in with a 4.37 40-yard dash; his speed would be useful in a Buffalo receiving corps currently generally devoid of the attribute. That said, Valdez-Scantling wouldn’t move any needles; he likely won’t supplant Coleman, Samuel, or Shakir on the depth chart, and it’s difficult to envision him usurping Dalton Kincaid—or even Dawson Knox—in the target share pecking order. He’d, at best, project as a fifth target in the offense, taking training camp snaps away from intriguing prospects like Justin Shorter and Tyrell Shavers and reclamation projects like former second-round pick KJ Hamer.
Regardless, it’s never a bad idea to add experience and championship pedigree. He’d bring some Super Bowl experience to Buffalo’s receiver room; he caught three passes for 20 yards and a touchdown in Kansas City’s Super Bowl LVIII win over the San Francisco 49ers.