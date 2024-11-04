5 stats you'll want to know from Bills' Week 9 win over the Dolphins
The Buffalo Bills have won four straight games to get to 7-2 on the 2024 season. The 30-27 home win over the Miami Dolphins moves Buffalo to four games ahead of the rest of the division in the win column, five in front of Miami and New England. Here are five stats that stand out from the latest victory.
King Khalil
You've been hit over the head with Khalil Shakir's catch percentage, and rightfully so; after Week 9, the receiver leads the league with a 93.3% catch rate. What makes that number pop even more is that Rashee Rice is in second place at 82.76%. Even more impressively, Bills fans have begged for separation from the receiving corps since Josh Allen arrived; Shakir is second in the league among receivers with 4.7 yards of average separation, behind just Rams wideout Jordan Whittington at 4.8 yards. That number was even more eye-popping in Week 9, as per NextGenStats. Shakir's average separation was 6.79 yards in the win over Miami.
Rookie Snaps
There is a sect of Buffalo fans who believe Sean McDermott hates rookies and refuses to play them. Rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman led all skill players with 79% of snaps vs. Miami. Rookie Ray Davis may have had the most impactful play in the game with his 63-yard touchdown catch. Brandon Codrington was in on seven special teams plays, including flipping the field with his 29-yard punt return, giving the Bills a drive start at the Miami 37. Cole Bishop, Javon Solomon, Edefuan Ulofoshio, Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, and Joe Andreessen also suited up; so much for hating rookies.
Bass > Dolphins
The Bills may still have a kicker problem, but from 61 yards for the win against Miami, Buffalo had the guy it needed as Tyler Bass set a new career high and franchise record in the process of making the game-winning kick. What might be crazier is that he is now 9-for-9 in his career in the last minute of the fourth quarter and overtime, per Bills PR.
Safety Blanket
A lot of people have an opinion on the Bills' safeties, but one thing you can't say is they don't tackle. Through nine weeks, Buffalo and the Pittsburgh Steelers are the only two teams that have a pair of safeties within the top 15 in tackle percentage of guys who played at least 50% of their team's snaps. Buffalo's Taylor Rapp has missed only 4.5% of tackles (seventh best); Damar Hamlin has missed only 7.8% of tackles (14th best).
No Bang
The Bills had just one play over 21 yards in their win over Miami. It was the aforementioned 63-yard touchdown pass to Ray Davis. That is their fewest on the season. In their other six wins, Buffalo averages 3.5 21+ yard plays, with three games of four or more. Even in the two losses, the Bills had three vs. the Ravens and four vs. the Texans.
