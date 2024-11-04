3 positions of needs for Bills ahead of 2024 NFL trade deadline
Tuesday, November 5 will be a defining day in the history of the United States, a 24-hour period in which individuals across the country are set to make pivotal decisions that will have immediate—and potentially enduring—ramifications.
We’re of course referring to the NFL trade deadline, which is set to hit at 4:00 p.m. this Tuesday. The Buffalo Bills, who find themselves with a 7-2 record and a healthy lead in the AFC East ahead of the deadline, may be set to make a move or two before the conclusion of the trading window, with general manager Brandon Beane expressing his willingness to swing additional deals on several occasions since acquiring wide receiver Amari Cooper from the Cleveland Browns in mid-October.
Though Buffalo is currently the No. 2 seed in the AFC, its roster is not flawless or bereft of areas in need of improvement; there are positions across the squad that could use additional talent, and there are potentially available players around the league who could be acquired for an affordable price. With that, here are three positions the Bills should consider addressing before the clock strikes 4:00 p.m. on November 5.
Defensive Tackle
If there were a position that the Buffalo faithful were to picket outside Beane’s office about, it would be defensive tackle. The interior of the Bills’ defensive line has been grossly underwhelming through the first half of the season, struggling against both the run and the pass.
Buffalo’s defense has allowed 1,111 rushing yards through the first nine games of the season, which itself isn’t necessarily egregious; what’s concerning is the team’s average yards-per-carry allowed of 4.8, which is tied for the sixth-worst rate in the league. The middle of the line has had the scant strong game against the run, but they’ve largely been handled at the point of the attack, with opposing backs often having large holes to run through in the heart of the defense. The Bills’ linebackers have been hit-or-miss against the run, with the safeties having to make several plays in run support in Week 9, in particular; that said, their responsibilities in this regard would be lessened some with improved play from the defensive tackles.
Buffalo also hasn’t gotten consistent pass-rush from the group, with its defensive tackles combining for just three sacks through nine games. Ed Oliver, though he’s been hurt for part of the year and has shown flashes, has been generally underwhelming following his breakout 2023 campaign, tallying just one sack and 17 pressures thus far, per PFF. Combine the disappointing play of the group with the injury of rookie DeWayne Carter (which is set to keep him out for at least three more games), and it’s clear that the Bills could use help at the position.
Adding another defensive tackle, potentially Tennessee Titans defender Sebastian Joseph-Day or Miami Dolphins veteran Calais Campbell, would not only raise the floor of the unit in both run defense and in rushing the passer, but also lessen the burden of the general defense. Better play against the run would take pressure off the linebackers and safeties. Defensive tackles more effectively eating blocks would allow edge rushers to get home more frequently. More pressure from the middle of the line would benefit the entire unit.
The Bills could likely survive the rest of the season with the defensive tackles currently at their disposal, but if there were a “pressing need” on the roster right now, it’s likely in at interior defender. If Beane is to make a move ahead of the deadline, it’ll likely be at this position.
Safety
Buffalo’s roster is generally deep outside of defensive tackle, and it’s, thus, difficult to find additional positions to circle as ones Beane should look to upgrade. The Bills could stand to upgrade at safety, as though Taylor Rapp has played well, Damar Hamlin has looked rather pedestrian and could likely be improved upon.
That said, the Bills have options further down the depth chart they may turn to before looking outside the organization. The team just invested a second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft in Utah defender Cole Bishop, and while he hasn’t looked stellar in spot duty, they still view him as a long-term starter; beginning his acclimatization to the starting lineup may be the more wise long-term decision should Buffalo believe a change at safety is needed. The Bills also employ two-time Super Bowl champion Mike Edwards, whom they signed to a one-year deal in the offseason; he’s been a consistent inactive and is reportedly open to a trade, but he, too, could provide a spark off the bench if need be.
Neither Bishop nor Edwards are clear-cut upgrades over Hamlin at this juncture, however, and if that’s what the team wants, it may need to look outside the organization. Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back Andre Cisco is a player who has had his name thrown around in trade talks recently, but with a base salary of over $3 million this season, he may be too expensive an acquisition for the cash-strapped Bills.
Wide Receiver
The play of Buffalo’s receiving crops has ebbed and flowed throughout the season, largely looking strong after the mid-October acquisition of Amari Cooper. The five-time Pro Bowler, Keon Coleman, and Khalil Shakir are a solid top-three and are a more than suitable trio for Josh Allen to find success with; that said, Cooper missed Week 9 with a wrist injury, and Coleman picked up a wrist ailment of his own in the 30-27 victory over the Miami Dolphins.
Wide receiver is a position of need contingent on the availability of Cooper and Coleman; if neither of their injuries are long-term concerns, then the team’s aerial attack will likely be just fine to close out the season. If these are ailments that could cause either player to miss time or impact their play, then an additional move at wideout could behoove the Bills. Mack Hollins is fine in a niche offensive role and Curtis Samuel hasn’t been used to the fullest of his capabilities; that said, neither are players the team should feel confident placing into a more prominent role should either Cooper or Coleman miss time.
Darius Slayton could be a target from the struggling New York Giants given Beane’s rapport with New York’s front office, but the pass-catcher was hurt in Week 9. Wide receiver isn’t a spot that Buffalo desperately needs to add to, but extra insurance would be nice to have.
