Report: Bills WR Keon Coleman to have tests done on wrist done on Monday
Buffalo Bills rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman is set to have tests done on his injured wrist on Monday, The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reports.
Coleman picked up his wrist ailment in the fourth quarter of Buffalo’s Week 9 win over the Miami Dolphins; quarterback Josh Allen targeted the rookie on a deep pass on third-and-long, with the pass ultimately falling incomplete. Miami safety Jordan Poyer initiated head-to-head contact on the play, however, resulting in an unnecessary roughness penalty that gave the Bills a fresh set of downs; Buffalo ultimately capped off the drive with Tyler Bass’ franchise record-breaking 61-yard game-winning field goal.
The pass-catcher left the game after the hit; initial concern after the head-to-head collision was, understandably, about Coleman’s head, but he was seen having his wrist tended to on the sideline. Replays showed that his hand was potentially crushed underneath Poyer’s helmet, and he was later seen with tape around his wrist.
Coleman finished the game with one reception on two (official) targets for 21 yards. He also caught a third-quarter two-point conversion.
The 21-year-old has been impressive to kick off his debut campaign, catching 22 passes for 417 yards. He’s currently tied for the team lead in touchdown catches with three, and his average reception of 19.0 yards is the largest on the team by a considerable margin.
Coleman, despite being a rookie, is Buffalo’s most oft-used receiver, and his potential absence would, thus, be significant. We’ll have updates regarding his status as they become available.
