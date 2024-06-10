Bills CB's absence from OTAs 'not contract-related'
The Buffalo faithful can expect to see cornerback Rasul Douglas in attendance as the Bills’ veteran mandatory minicamp commences this week.
Though never a story derived from anything more than speculation, some fans questioned whether Douglas was positioning himself for a contract holdout given his absence from Buffalo’s voluntary organized team activities throughout May. The 29-year-old, whom the Bills acquired from the Green Bay Packers at the 2023 trade deadline, is entering the final year of his contract, his absence, to some, indicating his desire for a new deal.
The Athletic’s Tim Graham reports that this is not the case. In a recent OTA overview article for the outlet, the writer noted that Douglas’ absence is not contract-related.
Related: Bills DT deemed a 'sleeper' who could earn a 'key role' in his rookie year
“A source who has been briefed about Douglas’ absence told The Athletic that it’s not connected to any contract concerns,” Graham wrote. “The Bills are tight against the salary cap, but Douglas appears in line for a nice raise based on his game-breaking production.”
This isn’t necessarily surprising—voluntary OTAs are, after all, voluntary. Some veterans simply prefer to conduct their own workouts and adhere to their own schedules throughout the offseason, a right they’ve earned throughout their professional careers. Douglas missing voluntary team workouts isn’t even a new occurrence, as he didn’t report to voluntary offseason activities on multiple occasions throughout his time with the Packers.
A now eighth-year defender who has emerged as his career has progressed, Douglas flashed in Western New York after his acquisition last year, notching eight pass deflections and four interceptions in nine regular season appearances. He’s entering the final year of what was initially a three-year contract; if an extension is not ultimately reached, he’ll hit free agency as a 30-year-old next March.