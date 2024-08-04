Bills re-sign UDFA linebacker after recent release
The Buffalo Bills have re-signed undrafted free agent linebacker Shayne Simon after releasing him to create a roster spot for veteran safety Kareem Jackson last week. The team designated undrafted free agent defensive lineman David Ugwoegbu as waived/injured in a corresponding roster move.
Simon first signed with the Bills in June after making an impression at his May tryout. A four-star recruit out of high school, Simon initially committed to the University of Notre Dame, notching 26 tackles and five pass deflections throughout his four years with the team. He suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in the first game of the Fighting Irish’s 2021 season, transferring to Pittsburgh ahead of the 2022 campaign. He was an impactful linebacker for the Panthers, tallying 94 tackles, eight pass deflections, and seven sacks in two seasons.
He primarily shined as a coverage defender at Pitt, earning a 90.8 coverage grade from Pro Football Focus in the 2022 season. Athletic sideline-to-sideline linebackers typically find success in Buffalo’s defense (Terrel Bernard and former All-Pro Matt Milano are evidence of this), and Simon, on paper, has the profile of the type of linebacker the team generally covets; he earned an 8.05 out of 10 Relative Athletic Score during the predraft process. He was also a key special teamer at Pitt, logging over 100 special teams snaps in each of his seasons with the club.
He’s an obvious long-shot to make the roster (he’s already been cut once), but he is a name to watch as a potential practice squad candidate given his developable skill set and special teams experience.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —