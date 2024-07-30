Bills sign 14-year veteran safety in wake of Mike Edwards injury
The Buffalo Bills have signed veteran safety Kareem Jackson to a one-year deal. The team announced the signing on their social media platforms Tuesday morning.
A 14-year NFL veteran, Jackson split the 2023 season between the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans. He appeared in 10 games throughout the campaign, tallying 51 tackles and two interceptions. He’s spent the vast majority of his professional career with the Texans after being selected by the team in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft, starting 193 games and recording 110 pass deflections, 22 interceptions, and seven forced fumbles.
Just a fun aside: 2010 is the year that the Bills selected Clemson running back C.J. Spiller in the first round.
Though he may not ultimately factor into Buffalo’s ongoing training camp safety battle, his signing undoubtedly comes as a result of Mike Edwards’ injury; the offseason acquisition—who was competing with Damar Hamlin and rookie Cole Bishop for a starting role alongside Taylor Rapp—suffered a hamstring injury early in camp and will, thus, miss the next several weeks.
Jackson brings leadership and, in theory, reliability to a safety room that’s largest hiccup is youth and inexperience; Hamlin is 26 years of age with 13 career starts under his belt while the rookie is 21. Though Bishop has earned praise from head coach Sean McDermott and nickel defender Taron Johnson regarding his improved communication throughout camp, veteran cornerback Rasul Douglas noted on Monday that the secondary needs to get him to “talk more;” Jackson, given his decade-plus of NFL experience, should have no issue communicating with his teammates once he establishes a rapport.
Buffalo released undrafted free agent linebacker Shayne Simon in a corresponding roster move; the defender initially signed with the team in June after a successful tryout.
